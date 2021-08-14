CloakCoin Price Up 154.6% This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $51,967.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 154.6% higher against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001788 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001172 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00037053 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00037032 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,679,867 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

