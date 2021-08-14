Close Asset Management Ltd Boosts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $916.86. 292,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,555. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $922.34. The company has a market capitalization of $139.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $880.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.