Close Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 148,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,779,000 after acquiring an additional 465,222 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.25. 3,046,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.72. The firm has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.