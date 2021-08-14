Close Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,986 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up about 0.6% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $244,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 14.8% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 96.8% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,702,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,739,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $46.97 and a 12-month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.