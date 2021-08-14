Close Asset Management Ltd Has $131.19 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,518 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 6.3% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $131,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.74. 603,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,106. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.07. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

