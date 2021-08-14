Close Asset Management Ltd Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,626 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Illumina by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 149,611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $70,797,000 after purchasing an additional 47,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Illumina by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina stock traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $517.32. 398,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,159. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $476.79.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.00.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

