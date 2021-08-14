Close Asset Management Ltd Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,740 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 660.2% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,088 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,297 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NTR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.61. 1,134,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,452. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $65.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTR shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

