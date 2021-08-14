Close Asset Management Ltd Has $4.65 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 119.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after buying an additional 14,811,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after buying an additional 10,823,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AT&T by 604.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,429,000 after buying an additional 5,227,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 49,780.4% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after buying an additional 4,902,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,832,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,080,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a PE ratio of -90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

