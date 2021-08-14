Close Asset Management Ltd Invests $1.76 Million in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 582.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 25.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHPT traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,933,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,070. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 422,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $9,931,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $160,544,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHPT shares. Cowen increased their price objective on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

