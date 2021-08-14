Close Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 1.0% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of SS&C Technologies worth $21,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,255,000 after buying an additional 5,234,637 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,656,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,459,000 after buying an additional 373,392 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,842,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,236,000 after purchasing an additional 284,653 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,785,000 after purchasing an additional 402,680 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,988,000 after purchasing an additional 501,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.20. The stock had a trading volume of 726,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

