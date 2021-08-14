Close Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.4% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $29,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $101.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,209,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,239. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $101.83. The company has a market cap of $158.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

