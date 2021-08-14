Close Asset Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $357.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

