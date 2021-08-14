Close Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 374.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 83,830 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 129.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after buying an additional 897,159 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after buying an additional 531,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 223.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,369,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,953,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

