Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,374 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 0.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 729.6% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,445 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 4,132.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,356,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $10.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,203.42. 228,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,591. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.25, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,215.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($10.81) EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

