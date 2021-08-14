Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 2,352 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 332,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $48.60. 4,941,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,850,257. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

