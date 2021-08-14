Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,589 ($20.76). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 1,577 ($20.60), with a volume of 61,147 shares changing hands.

CBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,551.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

