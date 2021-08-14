Cloudbric (CLBK) Price Hits $0.0136 on Major Exchanges

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and $318,526.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00058393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.33 or 0.00886662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00102153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00044129 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric (CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.