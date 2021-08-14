CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,459 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $63.46 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,505 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

