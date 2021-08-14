CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Short Interest Update

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNPAY opened at $8.62 on Friday. CNP Assurances has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.70.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNP Assurances in a report on Friday, July 30th.

CNP Assurances Company Profile

CNP Assurances SA engages in the design, development, distribution, and management of personal insurance products. It operates through the following business segments: Savings and Personal Risk. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

