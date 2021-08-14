Cobak Token One Day Volume Reaches $75.99 Million (CBK)

Cobak Token (CURRENCY:CBK) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Cobak Token coin can now be bought for approximately $4.34 or 0.00009245 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cobak Token has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Cobak Token has a market cap of $12.18 million and $75.99 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00048095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00135799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00155915 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,883.20 or 0.99958601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.29 or 0.00872628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,808,660 coins. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr . The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak . Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

