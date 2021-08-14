Cobinhood Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (COB)

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Cobinhood has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Cobinhood coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Cobinhood has a market cap of $192,367.13 and $33,727.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00058226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.50 or 0.00874175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00105073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00043648 BTC.

Cobinhood Profile

Cobinhood (CRYPTO:COB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,999,847 coins. The official message board for Cobinhood is medium.com/@Cobinhood . Cobinhood’s official website is www.cobinhood.com . Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobinhood is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that features zero transaction fees and zero cut on margin funding interest earnings. It provides cryptocurrency trading, margin trading/funding, futures trading, and ICO Underwriting Services. It guarantees 100% reserve for cryptocurrency deposit. Furthermore, its ability to process millions of orders per second has rendered it as a cryptocurrency exchange that is capable of conducting high frequency trading. “

Cobinhood Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobinhood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cobinhood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cobinhood using one of the exchanges listed above.

