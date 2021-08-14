Cobinhood Tops 1-Day Volume of $33,088.00 (COB)

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. Cobinhood has a total market capitalization of $190,706.80 and $33,088.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cobinhood has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Cobinhood coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.10 or 0.00879462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00102112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044176 BTC.

Cobinhood Coin Profile

Cobinhood (CRYPTO:COB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,999,847 coins. Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cobinhood is www.cobinhood.com . The official message board for Cobinhood is medium.com/@Cobinhood

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobinhood is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that features zero transaction fees and zero cut on margin funding interest earnings. It provides cryptocurrency trading, margin trading/funding, futures trading, and ICO Underwriting Services. It guarantees 100% reserve for cryptocurrency deposit. Furthermore, its ability to process millions of orders per second has rendered it as a cryptocurrency exchange that is capable of conducting high frequency trading. “

Cobinhood Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobinhood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cobinhood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cobinhood using one of the exchanges listed above.

