Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Codexis worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,281,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,786,000 after buying an additional 2,319,511 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Codexis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,930,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,750,000 after buying an additional 135,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Codexis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,293,000 after buying an additional 424,484 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,863,000 after buying an additional 202,257 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Codexis by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 967,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after buying an additional 118,833 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of CDXS stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. 357,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,870. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.86. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. Research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

