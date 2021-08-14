Coe Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coe Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.3% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,480.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

