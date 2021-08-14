Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Cognex worth $20,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth approximately $54,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 52.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,598,000 after buying an additional 649,320 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 23.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after buying an additional 623,431 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,612,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,795,000 after buying an additional 484,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cognex by 18.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after buying an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.09. The stock had a trading volume of 718,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,023. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.