Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $227.25 Million

Brokerages expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to post $227.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $227.50 million. Cohu reported sales of $150.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $899.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $897.30 million to $902.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $894.00 million, with estimates ranging from $877.00 million to $911.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COHU. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

In other news, Director Yon Jorden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $92,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.22 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,235,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Cohu by 14.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 696,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,618,000 after purchasing an additional 85,360 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Cohu by 28.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Cohu in the first quarter valued at about $25,357,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Cohu by 48.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Cohu by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.78. Cohu has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.