Coin Artist (COIN) Price Hits $0.82

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Coin Artist has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Coin Artist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a market cap of $889,514.13 and approximately $2,796.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coin Artist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.89 or 0.00876036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00100229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00043995 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Artist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Artist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.