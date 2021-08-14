CoinEx Token Market Cap Achieves $55.11 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $55.11 million and $1.66 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.45 or 0.00873621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00106071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00043825 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CET is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.