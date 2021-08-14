Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Trading Up 0.4% This Week (CEN)

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a market capitalization of $364,172.33 and approximately $399.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00058170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.18 or 0.00877401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00106960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. The official website for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is www.coinsuper.com/#/home . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Buying and Selling Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

