Coldstack (CLS) Price Hits $1.73 on Top Exchanges

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Coldstack has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $120,215.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00003651 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00135327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00155421 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,342.03 or 1.00177905 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.86 or 0.00860942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

