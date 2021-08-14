Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $24,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 119.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

