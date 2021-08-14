Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,267 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 35,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 191.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.