Collective (CO2) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded up 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Collective has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Collective has a market cap of $354,697.05 and $286,130.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00057539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.08 or 0.00881569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00102250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00044122 BTC.

About Collective

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

