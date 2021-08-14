Color Platform Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 0% against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $219,763.89 and $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,874.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $659.15 or 0.01406202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.99 or 0.00349843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00117726 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003054 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000168 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.