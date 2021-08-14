Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Columbia Property Trust worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 10.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 113,472 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $5,485,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $770,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,354,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 281,001 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 622,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 39,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

CXP stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.