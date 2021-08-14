Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the July 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STK. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 742.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of STK stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

