Comparing Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) & Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Alector alerts:

This table compares Alector and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector $21.10 million 108.55 -$190.23 million ($2.45) -11.56 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$65.05 million ($2.31) -3.79

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alector. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alector and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector 0 0 5 0 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Alector currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.24%. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 248.57%. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than Alector.

Profitability

This table compares Alector and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector -989.97% -85.73% -45.70% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A -66.46% -45.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.2% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Alector shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Alector has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals beats Alector on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alector

Alector, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Its treatment targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The company was founded by Asa Abeliovich, Errik B. Anderson, Tillman U. Gerngross, and Arnon Rosenthal in May 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection. The company's product candidate also include Lambda, which targets type III interferon receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trials; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; and Avexitide for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat post-bariatric hypoglycemia. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.