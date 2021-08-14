Comparing Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) & Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.3% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences -41.86% -80.53% -21.47% Neurocrine Biosciences 38.45% 40.53% 24.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coherus BioSciences and Neurocrine Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences 0 6 9 0 2.60

Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 99.57%. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus target price of $119.31, suggesting a potential upside of 33.87%. Given Coherus BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Coherus BioSciences is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Neurocrine Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences $475.82 million 2.24 $132.24 million $1.62 8.60 Neurocrine Biosciences $1.05 billion 8.06 $407.30 million $4.16 21.42

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Coherus BioSciences. Coherus BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Coherus BioSciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. Its product candidates in clinical development include valbenazine, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chorea in Huntington's disease; NBI-921352, a Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of pediatric patients, as well as other indications, such as adult focal epilepsy; NBI-827104, an orally active and brain penetrating T-type calcium channel blocker for treating rare pediatric epilepsy and other indications; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia. The company's products under development include NBI-1065844, a D-amino acid oxidase inhibitor for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia; NBI-1065845, an alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazole propionic acid potentiator for the treatment of resistant depression; and NBI-1065846, a G protein-coupled receptor 139 agonist for treating anhedonia in depression. It has collaborations and agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; BIAL Â- Portela & Ca, S.A.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; AbbVie Inc.; and Sentia Medical Sciences Inc. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

