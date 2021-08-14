Comparing NOW (NYSE:DNOW) and Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) and Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.8% of NOW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Weatherford International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of NOW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NOW and Weatherford International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOW 1 1 3 0 2.40 Weatherford International 0 0 1 0 3.00

NOW presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.69%. Given NOW’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NOW is more favorable than Weatherford International.

Profitability

This table compares NOW and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOW -5.55% -7.10% -4.83% Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NOW and Weatherford International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOW $1.62 billion 0.51 -$427.00 million ($0.65) -11.51 Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Weatherford International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NOW.

Summary

NOW beats Weatherford International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NOW

NOW, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets. The Canada segment covers energy exploration, production, drilling, and midstream business. The International segment represents the energy exploration, production, and drilling business. The company was founded on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

