Comparing Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Resources and Perella Weinberg Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources $5.57 billion 2.96 $798.90 million $2.61 12.56 Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Resources and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources 15.65% 13.73% 7.23% Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Franklin Resources and Perella Weinberg Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources 5 3 2 0 1.70 Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00

Franklin Resources currently has a consensus target price of $26.20, suggesting a potential downside of 20.05%. Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.45%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Franklin Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners. The company was founded by Rupert H. Johnson, Jr. in 1947 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

