COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.30). COMPASS Pathways posted earnings of ($1.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11).

CMPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 241,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,828. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -11.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

