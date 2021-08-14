Compound (COMP) Market Cap Reaches $2.55 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $467.30 or 0.00996312 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and $211.57 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,467,128 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

