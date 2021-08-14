Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 125,466 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Q2 worth $76,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Q2 by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Q2 by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,716. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $80.31. 481,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.13.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

