Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,862,914 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,741,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862,914 shares during the quarter. Neogen accounts for approximately 2.5% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.50% of Neogen worth $172,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,264,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,823,000 after acquiring an additional 142,970 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,284,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,970,000 after purchasing an additional 783,790 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,142,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,460,000 after acquiring an additional 132,905 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,117,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,165,000 after acquiring an additional 91,208 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a "c" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ NEOG traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $42.32. 161,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,805. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

