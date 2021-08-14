Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 20,885 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,885 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of AptarGroup worth $19,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 102.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in AptarGroup by 43.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 188.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.17.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $133.05. The stock had a trading volume of 174,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,343. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

