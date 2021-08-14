Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 6,140 Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,081,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 8.82% of EVI Industries worth $30,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in EVI Industries by 220.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in EVI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in EVI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EVI Industries by 546.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

Shares of EVI Industries stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30. EVI Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $322.07 million, a PE ratio of 282.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.65.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.