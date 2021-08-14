Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,391,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,365 shares during the period. PROS comprises 1.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.40% of PROS worth $108,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PROS by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,616 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in PROS by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,519,000 after purchasing an additional 473,337 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in PROS by 22.3% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,174,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,418,000 after purchasing an additional 397,223 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in PROS by 17.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,448,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,561,000 after purchasing an additional 210,482 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in PROS by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,028,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,729,000 after purchasing an additional 60,006 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PRO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 153,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,862. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.68.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

