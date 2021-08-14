Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.28% of Rogers worth $85,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 27.1% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROG traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $201.32. 66,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,678. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.31. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.79. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $207.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

