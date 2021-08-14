Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,144,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,315 shares during the period. Model N makes up approximately 2.1% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.65% of Model N worth $142,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Model N by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Model N by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MODN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $45,796.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,517,246.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,015,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $931,806. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MODN stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.22. 134,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,656. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

