Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Watsco worth $21,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,084,000 after buying an additional 254,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after buying an additional 236,583 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth about $45,126,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2,672.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after buying an additional 97,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,602,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

NYSE WSO traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $276.24. 77,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,642. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 111.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.